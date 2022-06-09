Which Bollywood actor/actress can fit in any role?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, from her performance in Jab We Met, like this bubbly character to this focused and hardworking woman in Ki&Ka.

Kareena Kapoor always maintains an elegant & girly image whatever her role. Debut as a hopeless refugee (Refugee) then drastically as a snobbish princess who joins the war in the last scene (Asoka). She has done comedy roles (Golmaal Returns & Golmaal 3), a glamorous woman (Don, Dabangg 2 & Brothers), and challenging roles like a prostitute (Chameli) & a psychiatrist who turn out depressed later (Kyon Ki). She was doing well in multilayer character (Heroine). Even only to be a lover (Jeena Sirf Mere Liye, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Bodyguard, Satyagraha, Singham Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan) & wife (Aitraaz, Bewafaa, Ra. One, Gabbar is Back) she acted all out. Don't forget her role as a ghost (Talaash). She did it naturally and we hardly realized her character is a ghost.