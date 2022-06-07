Which Bollywood actress has the best fashion sense in Bollywood?

Bollywood actresses don't just stop themselves from acting instead they love following the latest fashion trends and experimenting with style. But if I'm honest not all of them have got the best fashion/style in the industry. While some look drop-dead-gorgeous, some urgently need to hire a new stylist. According to me, these 3 actresses have the best style in Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Criticize her how much ever you want for her acting but you need to agree that she has one of the best fashion styles in Bollywood. Her fashion looks are so unique. It's quite evident how she loves experimenting with new looks. Alia Bhatt - Alia Bhatt's fashion sense has been my favorite for ages. Be it Indian or western, Alia will make sure to add her element to it. Priyanka Chopra - What can I even comment on Priyanka's style? She's an inspiration to many. She does not care what people think about her and will wear whatever makes her happy. She makes it to the list where her style is appreciated by the whole world.

Comment below who you think has the best fashion sense in Bollywood.