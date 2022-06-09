Which Bollywood actress has gone under the knife for looking better?

Sridevi

Sridevi is in news again for doing a lip job, but there is no confirmation yet from Sridevi. Her latest picture has gone viral on the internet in which she looks totally different. Earlier it was reported that she underwent a nose job, back then she slammed the reports by saying that, "I lead a systematic life. I am health conscious, I do power yoga, play tennis four days a week, control my diet and resist junk food, fried stuff and sweets, even though I have a sweet tooth. And most importantly, I don't sweat the small stuff (laughs). All these bring a change in the appearance."





Vaani Kapoor

On Wednesday, Vaani Kapoor was also trending on the internet. This time it was not for her film rather it was because she was spotted stepping out of a clinic in Bandra, and was trying to cover her lips. It is reported that she underwent a knife for her lips. This is not the first time where the 'Befikre' actress went under the knife for chin surgery and a lip job to enhance her overall facial feature. However, she denied the reports.





Esha Gupta

Bollywood sexiest actress Esha Gupta has become the latest victim on the internet. She was trolled for her lips and people started commenting that she has undergone lip surgery just to look like Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. But she slammed the rumour and posted a video where she is giving a flying kiss. She captioned the video "For all those who see me differently every day… even gave you the #nofilter #nomakeuplook love y'all #lipsdontlie".