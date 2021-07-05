Which Bollywood actress should play the role of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan in her biopic?

Bollywood will forever be grateful to Saroj Ji for some of the most iconic dance numbers of Bollywood like 'Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ and many others. Her unique style, passion, dedication for dancing is adored by every Bollywood fan. The late choreographer has worked on around 3500 songs in her career which lasted for 5 decades and the story of her interesting life is definitely worth telling to the audience.

Now that T-Series has confirmed to make a biopic on the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan as Bhushan Kumar has gotten the rights of the star's life story from her family, which Bollywood actress do you think is the right fit to play the role of the choreographer?

One of the most important characteristics to look for while choosing the right fit for the biopic will amazing dancing skills. According to me, Madhuri Dixit or Sonakshi Sinha might be able to do justice to the role. What do you think? Who should play Saroj Khan in her biopic?