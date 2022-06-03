Which Bollywood celebrities are the best friends?

Aishwarya Rai - Preity Zinta Preity and Ash have been BFFs for years now. Preity calls the former Miss World "a cool mother and great fun to hang around with." Preity even went on a world tour with Ash and the Bachchan family in 2008.





Karan Johar - Twinkle Khanna They have remained childhood buddies. KJo even wrote a role for Twinkle in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which Miss Funnybones couldn't do for some reasons. The character was named Tina, after Twinkle's pet name and was ultimately done by Rani Mukerji.





Tabu - Farah Khan Theirs is a lesser-known friendship and the third lady in this triangle is tennis ace, Sania Mirza. They don't just hang out and go on drives together, but even organise house parties. In one of Farah's get-togethers, Tabu got her home-cooked biryani. Aww!