Which Bollywood celebrities got married not twice but thrice or more times?

Kishore Kumar

The legendary singer married Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950. Their marriage lasted for eight years post which, Kishore Da married the silver screen beauty, Madhubala, in 1960. This union ended after nine years with Madhubala's sad demise. Kishore Kumar's third wife was yet another Bollywood actress, Yogeeta Bali; their marriage lasted two years for a short time span. In 1980, Kishore Da again fell in love with Leena Chandavarkar, another young Bollywood actress. Their union saw an end after the sad demise of Kishore Da.