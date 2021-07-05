In which Bollywood dance number would you like to be a part of?

No party is a party without Bollywood dance numbers. I always picture myself in the song Senorita with Hrithik Roshan. What about you? Choose a track from below or add your own favourites.

Yeh Ishq Haye (Jab We Met)

It's a very quirky, peppy, cute song where Geet (Kareena Kapoor) performs a Bhutanese folk with a bunch of people. Is this the one with which you want to groove?

Matargashti (Tamasha)

Who wouldn't like to dance on the streets of Corsica with Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone)?

All is Well (3 Idiots)

Since 3 idiots, if anything goes wrong we sing All is well. This song is a total mood and makes us dance instantly.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai)

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe is one of the grooviest songs ever. Whenever I listen to it, I start tapping my foot.

Gallan Goodiyan (Dil Dhadakne Do)

A deck full of great people drinking, dancing, having fun. Wouldn't you like to dance to the beats of such a peppy dance number?

Let us know your favourite.