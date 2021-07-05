Which Bollywood Naina would you like to be?
We all have been one of the Nainas of Bollywood in our life. Be it Naina Kapur from Kal Ho Naa Ho or Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Check out the personality trait and decide which one you are.
Naina Catherine Kapur from Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Realistic
- Introvert; hates socialising
- Has a circle of friends (limited)
Naina from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
- Fashionista
- Sense of Humour
- Secretly loves best friend
- Great dancer
Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Loyal friend
- Competitive
- Bollywood buff
- Understanding and sensible
Naina Kohli from Angrezi Medium
- Stubborn and aggressive
- Independent
- Strong
- Can discover a lie
Which one are you? Or which one would you like to be? Honestly, if I had to choose, I would say I am a mix of Naina Talwar from YJHD and Naina from K3G.