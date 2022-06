Well she is no more, but in my opinion, she has the best smile in Bollywood: MADHUBALA

Her smile has a feeling of shyness and it soothes my eyes! Agh, there is no one like Madhubala. Most infectious smile. Full of innocence and felicity. Her smile will make you stare at her ceaselessly.

However, if we compare with the current Bollywood actresses then probably- would go tot Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.