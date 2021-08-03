Which comedian/YouTuber turned actor in Bollywood is your favourite?

Bollywood has given cameo roles to many YouTubers and content creators, and comedians in many films, over the years. Which one did you enjoy watching on-screen the most?

Kanan Gill

Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill acted in the film Noor in the opposite of Sonakshi Sinha.

Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua, who is known for her unique lingual comedy and Instagram features, did a side part in the film Hindi Medium.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is known for her Instagram viral videos. She acted in the anthology Ghost Stories streaming on Netflix.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh and contents are quite viral all over Instagram, but recently she acted in the film Bhaag Beanie Bhaag along with Swara Bhasker. Streaming on Netflix.

Abish Mathew

One of the famous Youtuber and stand-up comedians, Abish made a short appearance in Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra.

Tanmay Bhatt

Who doesn't know this name? Tanmay Bhatt, the stand-up comedian of AIB (All India Bakchod), starred in the film Mr X featuring Emraan Hashmi.