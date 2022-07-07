Which director do you think has actually performed well with his choice of movies in our hearts?

It has to be Raju Hirani hands down.





His movies -

1. Munnabhai MBBS

2. Lage Raho Munnabhai

3. 3 Idiots

4. PK

5. Sanju





However, I also think that Nitesh Tiwari was just too damn good with Dangal. I mean how can someone bring so many emotions on one plate with one movie!?

It's a 'once in a lifetime movie', which is being viewed by millions and millions of cine-goers across the globe. 'Dangal' (meaning wrestling) is the result of extremely hard work by many people, including the extraordinary actor, the perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who plays the real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, the fabulous director Nitesh Tiwari, four girls, who portrayed Geeta and Babita, every other actor and all others who were working behind the screen!





Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi may have done a lot of work in their career but Munnabhai was that one career-defining movie for them. They will always be remembered as Munna Bhai and Circuit. Every movie he has made is thoroughly entertaining with a very very strong social message. They are messy as well as classy. His adaptation of five points someone is the best adaptation of a book ever in Indian Cinema and the movie was far superior to the book. The book dint touch upon the aspect of our fucked up education system but he presented it in a way that even the staunchest supporters were left thinking (although nothing has changed) I am sure there is no other director who can handle comedy, story and a strong social message at the same time so impeccably.