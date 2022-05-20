Many groups 3rd Gen groups are reaching their contract renewal seasons. And SEVENTEEN is one of the groups that won over the curse. Who else will renew their contracts?





Unfortunately, some groups that recently disbanded are CLC, April, and GFRIEND. Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL members renewed their contract as well, except for the member Jiho.





Groups like TWICE, MONSTA X, ASTRO, and iKON are yet to reach their contract renewal month. Next year, Blackpink, MOMOLAND, WJSN, and NCT will be in their 7th year as a group. Which groups do you think will renew their contracts?