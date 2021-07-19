Which hairstyle do you prefer during monsoon season?

Monsoon is almost here and it's time to take care of your hair. In monsoon season your hair is very frizzy and unmanageable too. One of the biggest challenges in this season is opting for a hairstyle. So here is a quick high bun hairstyle so that you can easily manage your hair without any worries.

1. Brush your hair very gently to get rid of tangles and knots which will make your hair smooth. Also, it will be easy to tie a high bun.

2. Then gather all your hair and tie a high ponytail. Make sure all your hairs are very well detangled.

3. Roll the length of the ponytail. Just keeping rolling your hair around the base until all hairs are used. After that use bobby pins to secure them firmly in one place.

Your hairstyle is complete. And now you are ready to go out and flaunt your high bun hairstyle with fuss-free and manageable hair all monsoon long!