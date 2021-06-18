Which Netflix Adaptation is worse: Fate : The Winx Saga or Riverdale?

Both Fate: The Winx Saga and Riverdale are, to put it mildly, disliked by the audience.

Although Riverdale was well received at first, as the season progressed, the show began to veer off course, and as for Winx Saga, the fairies have vanished, and the show has become more of a witch and wizard show. Not to mention that Twitter was raging about the cast's lack of diversity and outfits.

Yes, there is a lack of diversity in the cast, as everyone recalls the animated cartoon show having Asian, Black, and Latina CARTOON characters. Why it was so difficult to cast all of these ethnicities will always be a mystery to me. As a result, in today's episode of Which Show Is Worse, I vote for Fate : The Winx Saga.