Which one is better - Hot Shower Vs Cold Shower? #BeautyTruthBomb

Do you start your day with a steaming hot shower? When you take a hot shower, you may feel therapeutic at the start of your day but sometimes you must also give a cold shower a try. Yes, some of you might fear taking a cold shower in the morning, especially during the winter season, but they must have a place in your routine too.

So here is a comparison between the hot shower and cold shower. Both of them have different benefits. So always don’t stick to one of the shower types.

Which One Is The Best For Your Health?

Both hot and cold showers have their benefits. Hot showers help in relaxing your muscles whereas cold showers help in relieving you from the itchy skin. Choose your shower type according to your health conditions, and there is no correct answer to this question.

Always have a hot shower before bed improved sleep. Take a cold shower as soon as you wake up or after an intense workout.

Advantages Of Hot Showers

Sound Sleep

Taking hot showers is one of the best ways to relax your muscles and release the tension from your body. You are relaxed and then you get a good sleep.

Reduce Blemishes

After taking a hot shower it helps to open your clogged pores. Afterward, you can scrub the oil and remove the dirt out of your skin, which reduces blackheads and blemishes.

Relax Muscles and Improve Joint Health

Hot water helps to soothe muscle fatigue and also releases body tension. It makes you feel calm and also relaxes the nerves. It also helps in reducing stiffness from the joints like the knees, shoulder, and ankle.

Advantages of Cold Showers

Protect Hair and Skin

Bathing with hot water every day can strip your hair and skin of its natural oils. But these natural oils are important to maintain the natural barrier of the hair and the skin. So cold showers are exactly the opposite of this. It is gentle on our hair which prevents us from hair fall and also helps in tightening our skin.

Improves Circulation

Cold showers help in increasing the blood circulation of our body. As the cold water hits your body, it constricts circulation on the surface. Cold showers trigger the circulatory system which reduces inflammation.

Relieve You of Itchy Skin

Having a cold shower is very beneficial as it relieves itchy sensations on the skin and also provides relief from a problem.