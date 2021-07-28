Which ones are better – Chemical Vs. Mineral Sunscreens?

Chemical Sunscreens

Chemical Sunscreens penetrate your skin and offer protection by dissipating UV rays. Common ingredients in chemical or conventional sunscreen include oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and octinoxate. They are typically less thick and more transparent. Also, they have no white cast.

Mineral/ Physical Sunscreens

Mineral Sunscreens simply sit on top of your skin and reflect UV rays away from your body, which is where the word ‘sunblocks’ comes from. Physical sunscreen will list zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in the ingredients. If you have super sensitive or acne-prone skin, mineral formulas will probably be the way to go. This is because zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have a lower risk for causing irritation or any sort of reaction. They have no white cast.

Which is better?

Mineral sunscreens are more research-backed and don’t absorb into the skin. Ingredients from certain chemical sunscreens have been demonstrated to be absorbed and enter the bloodstream, although no data no date shows that any FDA – approved chemical sunscreens are harmful. But there just isn’t enough research done compared to mineral ones.

The better one is the one that works for you, although it’s not advised for pregnant or breastfeeding women to use chemical sunscreens for safety reasons. There isn’t any specific data to say they cannot be understood, so it’s a precautionary measure.