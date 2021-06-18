Which out of Elite or Money Heist is your favourite Spanish Series to binge-watch?

Money Heist or more prominently known as La Casa de Papel was the most talked-about series of 2020. Were you among those die-hard fans who crushed on the professor? Even though the series received love from around the globe, some fans were disappointed after the release of season 3 and 4. Even I believe that the show should've ended with season 2 and the makers shouldn't have dragged it. But it is one of the best Spanish series and a unique one.





Elite is more of a thriller teen drama with some steamy scenes. Even though it is the storyline is fictional, the writers did make sure that all their viewers stay hooked. I was so intrigued by the show that I made sure to watch every episode as soon as it was released. The story and the beauty of the actors make this series a super hit.





What is your choice for a Spanish Series?