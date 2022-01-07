Which performances of Ranbir Kapoor is the epitome of excellence?
Ranbir Kapoor is considered to be one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry! Ranbir Kapoor made his debut in the industry with the movie Saawariya and even though the movie wasn't a hit, it was Ranbir's performance that was praised by the audience and in one night he was called the new chocolate boy of Bollywood! In the coming years, Ranbir Kapoor has done many excellent scripted movies, which are still unique in their own way!
My favourite 5 movies of his are:
- Barfi- The movie Barfi is a silent type of movie, where Ranbir does not have hearing or speaking power. In this movie, we also have Illeana Dcruz and Priyanka Chopra. This movie was praised by many actors, the movie also received many awards for best male and female acting! Not only that but the movie also had very beautiful songs! It was one of RK's best performances to date!
- Rocket Singh: The Salesman of the Year- Another brilliant performance by Ranbir Kapoor was in the movie Rocket Singh. It's based on a middle-class boy who is a normal Salesman. After a long time, we got to see Ranbir in such a great movie!
- Rockstar- Rockstar was the very first movie of Ranbir wherein in the later story he plays a psychic character. This till date his best performance and I don't anyone could have done justice to the role of Janardhan Jakar. He was the perfect rockstar in the movie!
- Tamasha- After Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with Imtiaz Ali in the movie Tamasha. Another fabulous acting is done by Ranbir Kapoor. He played an intense character of Ved where he is trying to find himself while he lives a basic 9 to 5 job life, but everything changes when he meets Tara[ Deepika Padukone] on a vacation and falls in love! It's an epic romantic comedy-drama!
- Sanju- The last one of Ranbir Kapoor's movies is Sanju. This is a biopic movie on Sanjay Dutt's real-life story of his career in Bollywood, drugs and jail. Ranbir portrays Sanjay Dutt's character very affectionately and with a great performance. He also got an award as best actor male for this character!