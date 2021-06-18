Which Sandler-Barrymore Movie Is Your Favourite?

50 First Dates

Imagine having to win over the girl of your dreams every friggin day, this heart warming, uplifting romantic comedy is definitely one of the most iconic movies of the 2000s. Henry Roth who is afraid of commitment falls in love with a kind hearted, beautiful girl, Lucy only to find out that she is suffering from short term memory loss and she can never remember encountering him. If you haven’t watched this movie gear yourselves to fall in love with Henry Roth over and over again as he tries to make her dream girl fall in love with himself each day.





Blended

A blind date of a single mom who is flying solo and a dad who has no clue turns into a fiasco, once again they cross paths at a resort together with their respective kids and things turn out differently this time as their children bond and they develop feelings for each other along the way. This humorous, feel good, entertaining and goofy rom-com is a must watch for a family movie night. Watch how both the families get swept away for a 'blended' honeymoon in the African Savanna.