Which Shampoo Do You Prefer - Biotique Bio Kelp Shampoo VS Khadi Shikakai and Honey Shampoo

Biotique and Khadi are known for their natural ingredients. Both of the brands are all-natural and organic. There are various options available in the shampoo like for oily, dry, dandruff, and damaged hair. Biotique shampoo is cheaper as compared to Khadi.

Biotique Bio Kelp Fresh Growth Protein Shampoo does not contain parabens, preservatives, and sulfates. This shampoo contains some essential oils like peppermint which soothe the scalp which gives a cooling effect to your hair and also makes your hair shiny. One can easily purchase this product as it is very affordable in price.

Khadi Shikakai and Honey Shampoo contain natural ingredients like honey, aloe vera, Shikakai which help to keep hair smooth, shiny, and soft. This shampoo is best for dry hair and scalp. The results of the Khadi shampoo are very instant and you can see the difference.

Which shampoo do you prefer?