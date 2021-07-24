  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

Which Cricket drama will you watch, Ranveer Singh's 83 or Shahid Kapoor's jersey?

I'll definitely keep an eye on both of them. But I'm more excited to see 83 because I want to see Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev. I think he'll do well in the role, and it'll be fun to watch a film about the first Indian cricket team to win the World Cup.

 

I'm sure Jersey will be a good movie to see, but it's a remake, and I'd rather watch original films like 83, which looks promising. Anyway, I'll watch both of them; ideally, they'll be well-made and successful films.

 

Which one are you waiting for?
