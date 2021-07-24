Which Cricket drama will you watch, Ranveer Singh's 83 or Shahid Kapoor's jersey?

I'll definitely keep an eye on both of them. But I'm more excited to see 83 because I want to see Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev. I think he'll do well in the role, and it'll be fun to watch a film about the first Indian cricket team to win the World Cup.

I'm sure Jersey will be a good movie to see, but it's a remake, and I'd rather watch original films like 83, which looks promising. Anyway, I'll watch both of them; ideally, they'll be well-made and successful films.

Which one are you waiting for?