Which team are you in for BTS V?

BTS members have their own representative spirit animals. But ARMYs and Taehyung himself were confused whether it's Bear or Tiger for him. From 2013-to 2019, V was referred to as Tiger. But after his self-composed song 'Winter Bear' was released, fandom was divided among this.





Some of the BTS members are still not used to the Instagram features and seems like Taehyung is one of them. He used the 'Ask me a question' feature and then uploaded confused selfies. He made a poll between two spirit animals and declared 'Bear' as the winner.





If you don't know about the other members' spirit animals, it is Koala for RM/Namjoon, Hamster for Jin, cat for Suga, a squirrel for J-Hope, Baby chick for Jimin, and bunny for Jungkook. However, which one would you choose for Taehyung? Are you team Tiger or Bear?