Which of these actresses is the best Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra?

Katrina Kaif? Not a chance. Can't be even counted with PeeCee and Padukone. Why? Because friends, she can't act. Nope. It is my opinion that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are both roughly equally talented. One thing very important for the success of an actor, rather than a star, is the choice of films. These two ladies have proved they are versatile in that department.





DEEPIKA PADUKONE: Look at her choice of films. Most of them have provided her with scope to perform. That is why she is a superstar today. And not to mention a great actress.





PRIYANKA CHOPRA I repeat, choice of films. This lady is a reigning superstar and became a star in the late 2000s doing movies like Krrish, Don and Dostana, the typical Hindi flicks. For crying out loud, she even did films like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and God Tussi Great Ho with none other than Salman Khan.