Which of these weight loss transformations inspired you the most?

There have been many amazing weight loss transformations in Bollywood, but some of them have really inspired me.

Did you know both Sonakshi and Sara lost 30 kgs before entering into Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar lost 21 kgs in just 4 months and Arjun Kapoor lost 50 kgs before making his way into Bollywood.

But that one transformation that really got me shocked was of Adnan Sami's. Adnan became the poster boy of weight loss. Many people said he had undergone a liposuction surgery, but Adnan denied those reports. Apparently for him it became a matter of life and death and if he hadn't lost weight he would have really died. Sami had reduced weight from 230 kg to 75 kg within a span of 16 months all with the help of strict diet and exercise regime.