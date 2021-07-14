Which Ullu's Bold and Steamy series is actually a good watch and worth binging?

Honestly, I haven't watched any of the series, but if we have to trust IMDb, then here are 3 series of Ullu originals that are binge-worthy. Which saucy and raunchy shows do you think are worth watching?





Peshawar

Peshawar is a web show based on a terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army Public School back on Dec 16, 2014. A unique storyline, and you can give it a watch.





Kasak

Kasak is based on a true event where a nurse digs up the corruption of the hospital that she works in, who then gets attacked and assaulted for standing up for the betterment. How that unfurls is the story of this web show.





Halala

Halala gets 7.7 ratings in IMDb, which means the content deserves a watch. Well, the series is based on the concept and practice of nikah halala. A happily married couple gets into a fight, and the husband gives triple talaq in a fit of rage. Later on, when he tries to make amends for what he has done, he takes the help of his friend and takes the path of nikah halala.





Which one have you watched? And, add a few saucy series that have good content to watch on any OTT platform.