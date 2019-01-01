Which Upcoming Fresh Pairing According To You Will Absolutely Kill It On-Screen?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

It goes without saying that the nation has waited with bated breath to see this real-life couple’s much-awaited film Brahmastra, let's see how much of their off-screen chemistry gets translated on-screen in this super hero venture that boasts a stellar star cast.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

The film, an action-packed comedy Liger, which is supposed to have a pan-India release stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in leading roles which is supposed to be the most massive development of the year.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Hrithik and Deepika coming together for the first time, sharing the screen space in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s patriotic action-drama Fighter is the most-awaited flick of the year and the awesome pairing is supposed to surprise everyone.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar

Former beauty queen and actor Manushi Chillar will reportedly play Sanyogita to Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj in their upcoming period drama that will definitely be as iconic as it is historic.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

The all-new sports drama, Jersey, brings Shahid Kapoor back on screen after his 2019 hit, starring alongside the versatile new-face Mrunal Thakur. This is yet another unusual pairing that everyone is waiting for.







