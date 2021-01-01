Who According To You Was The Best-Dressed Celebrity Duo At The Met Gala 2021?

Every Met has its own theme, and 2021 paid tribute to the ingenuity of American style. Let's breakdown the stunning looks of fashion's biggest night out by looking at the best-dressed celebrity duo's of the year:

Justin And Hailey Bieber

The Bieber's opted for simplicity at the Met, with Hailey rocking a timeless black velvet gown while Justin donned a sleek black suit stitched to absolute perfection.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The duo made all jaws drop in custom-made Valentino outfits, Nicola stunned in a gorgeous floor-length pink gown while Brooklyn looked dashing in a black tuxedo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer is back on the red carpet! The couple made their relationship official as Jennifer donned an elegant Ralph Lauren ensemble while Ben looked dapper in a sleek tuxedo.

Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello

Hot and Chic! Shawn opted for a daring open leather jacket look, whilst Camilla sported a dazzling purple ensemble that was definitely all the glam we needed this year!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Making for the last appearance of the night, Rihanna closed The Met Gala 2021 with a stunning Balenciaga overcoat while A$AP twinned with his girlfriend, bringing a massive pop of colour to the runway!