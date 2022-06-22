  1. Home
Who is Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia who avoids the limelight

Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar revealed the trailer, and we heard a variety of responses. We were all surprised that Akshay Kumar had never addressed his sister before he eventually did so on the occasion of the trailer's release. Who is Alka Bhatia, the sister of Akshay Kumar?


Alka Bhatia is a sibling of Khiladi Kumar of the Industry. Even while Akshay has been in the spotlight for years, her sister frequently shied away from it. She entered the spotlight after marrying an entrepreneur.


When Alka Bhatia wed Surender Hiranandani in 2012, she garnered media attention. He is the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group and a real estate billionaire. Surender is 15 years older than she is, which surprised everyone. After divorcing Priti after one year, he married Alka, who he already had three children with.


According to some stories, Akshay Kumar was not pleased that Alka married Surendra Hiranandani, who was 15 years her senior. Their significant age difference was presumably the cause. After being persuaded by his family, Akshay finally granted the all-clear. The actor took part joyfully in every wedding-related activity.


Alka Bhatia husband Surendra Hiranandani is among the richest Indians


Alka is a camera-shy person but she still recorded a video on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for her brother. The video titled 'Direct Dil Se', went viral on the Internet. He

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Alia Lovers . 21 mins ago

Why Alia Bhatt got married at a young age?
Alia is one of the youngest stars sho got married recently. In Bollywood many actresses prefer not to get married before hitting 30's as it jeopardises their career and we have seen it. It was a shocker when Alia who is just 29 got married to Ranbir in April. As we all know she is at the peak of her career and is ruling millions of hearts. Alia broke the stereotype. She got married to her long time boyfriend Ranbir after years of dating. The couple looks too cute together and we can maybe say RK was really desperate to get married as he is gonna hit his 40's soon. RK is 10 years older than Alia
0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by chachi 420 . 1 hours ago

Why Shamshera feels like a better film than Brahmastra?

It appears that the industry is making every effort to respond quickly to the conflict between Bollywood and South cinema.

Online leaks have revealed the first look from Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming movie Shamshera.

Now, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who just saw the premiere of the trailer of his next film Brahmastra, would not have imagined that to happen, but fans would surely enjoy this latest update.

After seeing the initial glimpse, fans couldn't contain their excitement and posted their comments on social media.

It appears that Ranbir's new poster is a big hit with the audience.

Shamshera will probably be a historical drama.

According to rumours, Shamshera will be produced with enormous grandeur and big sets, similar to the recently released Akshay Kumar movie Samrat Prithviraj.


Do you think this one will be a game changer?
3 5
Cross pollination : Excited for both but more excited for Brahmāstra
0 REPLY 24 mins ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 1 hours ago

Shamshera teaser
2 2
Cross pollination : Woahhhh!!! Can't wait for trailer now
0 REPLY 24 mins ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 1 hours ago

Akshay Kumar's new film is based in Indian Air Force?

The much anticipated films starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar are now under production. According to rumours, the Indian Air Force would serve as the backdrop for Akshay's upcoming film.


Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan have collaborated for the first time for this action-based thrilling drama. As per Pinkvilla, "The paperwork is done and the duo are now working towards blocking the shoot dates. It is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023."


Akshay Kumar will appear in the movie as an officer in the Indian Air Force. It is a historical drama about aviation that revisits and commemorates one of the Indian Air Force's greatest successes. Work on pre-production has already started.


I want to see Akshay kumar doing something else now, what do you think?

1 4
sj1234 : After Rustom, I wanna see how this one goes
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 2 hours ago

Neetu Singh demands that Ranbir Kapoor balance her and Alia Bhatt's relationship properly?

Neetu Singh can't stop gushing about how happy she is that Alia Bhatt is now her daughter-in-law and that her son Ranbir Kapoor got married. 


According to Neetu Singh, when people inquire about her connection with Alia, it will be similar to how it was with her own mother-in-law. Alia is a beautiful person, she is a lovely, straightforward, uncorrupted human being. Neetu added. She believes that the daughter-in-mother-in-law law's connection is the husband's responsibility. 


Do you believe she indirectly targeted Ranbir to maintain his relations with wife and mother separately?

1 5
Cooldude : I have only seen Neetu going places and talking about alia, now idk if she's faking it or she's obsessed with her daughter in law
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Alia Lovers . 3 hours ago

Loved How Bebo Is Photobombing Here In Style
1 2
Rockstar Ranbir : Cute
0 REPLY 26 mins ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Mehak Sehgal . 4 hours ago

Why Sridevi never wanted Janhvi Kapoor to become an actor!

Janhvi Kapoor said When she was a kid, she really wanted her to become a doctor. she also added" I don't know why, and I was like, 'I am sorry mom, but I don't have the intellect to become a doctor," She then went on to said that it was her father Boney Kapoor convinced Sridevi into the idea of their daughter joining Bollywood.
2 5
Bebo : ohhh she would have been a cute doc
0 REPLY 4 hours ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Abhay Prakash . 4 hours ago

Which sequel are you excited about?
1 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Somya Sharma . 4 hours ago

Will Ranbir Kapoor's statement for Koffee with Karan effect their bond?

Karan Johar shared what Ranbir told him that he is not coming on your show. He said he has to pay the price for this for too long. I think this might affect their bond and relationship.

3 4
BollyLover : Don't worry KJo won't hold it against his fav RK. If any of the other actors would have said this he would have banned them.
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
View more 3 comments