Who is Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia who avoids the limelight

Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar revealed the trailer, and we heard a variety of responses. We were all surprised that Akshay Kumar had never addressed his sister before he eventually did so on the occasion of the trailer's release. Who is Alka Bhatia, the sister of Akshay Kumar?





Alka Bhatia is a sibling of Khiladi Kumar of the Industry. Even while Akshay has been in the spotlight for years, her sister frequently shied away from it. She entered the spotlight after marrying an entrepreneur.





When Alka Bhatia wed Surender Hiranandani in 2012, she garnered media attention. He is the co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group and a real estate billionaire. Surender is 15 years older than she is, which surprised everyone. After divorcing Priti after one year, he married Alka, who he already had three children with.





According to some stories, Akshay Kumar was not pleased that Alka married Surendra Hiranandani, who was 15 years her senior. Their significant age difference was presumably the cause. After being persuaded by his family, Akshay finally granted the all-clear. The actor took part joyfully in every wedding-related activity.





Alka Bhatia husband Surendra Hiranandani is among the richest Indians





Alka is a camera-shy person but she still recorded a video on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for her brother. The video titled 'Direct Dil Se', went viral on the Internet.




