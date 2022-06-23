Who is Alexandra Daddario's Husband? Complete love story

Alexandra Daddario has found her true love! You might recognise Alexandra from Why Women Kill and Hall, or even from the Percy Jackson & The Olympians film series, where she played demi-god Annabeth Chase. Since her big break in 2010, the actress has made a name for herself in Hollywood, and now she's found her soulmate, who happens to be well-known in the industry as well.





The actress is head over heels in love with producer Andrew Form. They met during the pandemic in 2020 and have been together ever since. This weekend in New Orleans, the White Lotus star and Friday the 13th producer made their relationship official. They were surrounded by family and friends at what appeared to be the most beautiful event ever. Everything you need to know about Alexandra's new husband, Andrew Form, is right here.





He is a well-known film producer and the co-founder of Platinum Dunes, an American production company. According to IMDb, his most notable works include A Quiet Place, The Purge, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Andrew is obviously a horror fan, based on his resume! Andrew rose through the ranks after beginning as Jerry Bruckheimer's production assistant, achieving fame and success, according to Distractify.