Who all agree that Kailash kher is the OG of music Industry?

Kailash Kher has a really different and intense voice and the way he sings is just mesmerizing. He is one of the most melodious and soulful singers of all times who can sing low notes as perfectly as high notes.

I think it will be just right to say that he has got music run in his veins. We discovered this amazing talent 18 years ago with an extremely soulful and popular song 'Allah ke bande' and since there is no stopping him.

From Teri deewani to Saiyan, from Kaisi hai ye udaasi to Ya rabba, all of these are master pieces.

No matter how many years have passed his songs have always been a major part of our playlists. I feel like he is definitely the OG of Bollywood music industry, who all agree?