Who is the alleged killer of Siddhu moose wala, Goody Brar?

Satinder Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, a criminal. He was a part of an extortion ring operating in Punjab. He is suspected of being involved in the assassination of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.





He is presently based in Canada and runs his business through a Punjabi module. Brar is a native of the state's Faridkot area. Senior officials also stated that they were looking for Brar because he was suspected of organising a number of killings and attempted murders from Canada.





According to the officer, Bishnoi and his crew have criminal records in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, with Bishnoi still able to manage his group from within a Rajasthan jail.