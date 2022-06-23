  1. Home
Who are the Bollywood actresses who hide their pregnancies?

Neha Dhupia got married to long-time boyfriend Angad Bedi in a hush-hush wedding and her pregnancy came as a shock to all of us. Neha kept it a secret for long time. In an interview, Neha shared something really shocking! Neha shared that she was worried is she would stop getting work but she was happy that her bump didn't show until six months. She had this fear that people would start considering her unfit for a job. Well, is it right to stop offering an actor projects as soon as she gets pregnant? At least, Bollywood thinks that way!


We wonder what makes the media question family plans as soon as a Bollywood couple gets married. The same happened when Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married and there were questions about family plans from all over. Aishwarya attended a lot of events while she was pregnant and no one stopped asking her about the pregnancy. There came a time when it got really difficult for her to hide her pregnancy and a few days later her father-in-law shared that Aishwarya is expecting a baby on his Twitter handle.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Jiya . 3 hours ago

What do you think is the fate of Rashtra Kavach Om?

I personally find the promotions of this movie to be a bit excessive (maybe that's just me but yeah). So what do you think the fate of this movie is going to be? And are the promotions even worth it?

And if I'm being honest it sort of looks like a movie which is usually done by Tiger.

0 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Page1 Entertainment . 5 hours ago

Vidyut Jamwal got a grand welcome for promotion of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha in Hyderabad.
Sushilajit Sahni Mumbai: Opening the promotions of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, Vidyut Jammwal along with the film's director-writer Farooq Kabir arrived in Hyderabad. The campaign started in Hyderabad on a grand note as Vidyut was garlanded by fans at the Hyderabad airport.
2 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : Happy for him, well deserved :)
0 REPLY 6 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Katrinaforever . 5 hours ago

Will pregnant Will Alia Bhatt be able to complete her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone?

It is indeed very happy news for Alia Bhatt as she is going to be a mother finally. I mean it feels like I just saw her in SOTY as a teenager and now she is all grown up to be a mother to be able to handle responsibilities. However, it is surely going to impact her Hollywood debut.


I was so happy when I saw Alia Bhatt announcing her debut, and I knew that she is going to kill it. I mean getting a debut like that at such an early age is actually remarkable! But think about it. Now that Alia is pregnant, at that time when she should be really focusing on her film. There are chances that this break might impact her role in the film. It also depends on the kind of role that she is doing. In case it is manageable, then the director might ask for a costume change or a short break so that Alia can return. However in case, it takes longer, she just might have to drop out of the film, which is definitely something that her fans would not want!
1 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : If those sonography images are really from May then that probably means she must be 3 months pregnant right now and she don't have much time left.
0 REPLY 3 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 5 hours ago

Did you know Neetu Kapoor also conceived her first baby Riddhima in the first year of marriage?

Yes!! Neetu Kapoor had her first baby, Riddhima during her first year of marriage. As a mother, Neetu Kapoor was obsessed with her kids and she has also mentioned how her friends left her at times because she was too involved with her kids. She said that her world revolved around them and she even lost many of her friends as they felt she had become 'too boring'.We can totally understand what kind of life Neetu Ji wanted to give to her kids!


In an interview she had mentioned -  "I was an obsessed mother. I was so obsessed that I forgot the world for the first maybe 10 years. My friends left me, they thought I have become very boring. I had to drop them to school, pick them up… I was that crazy. I had to be home when they were there so I just didn't meet anyone."
2 4
Spyder Reddy : Neetu said that she tried to cook dishes that her children loved.
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Smriti Mishra . 6 hours ago

Why are people questioning Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement?

Ya like I actually don't get it!?

It's her body and actually, it's her choice. Why are we making a fuss about it?

To be honest, I don't see why people need to question celeb's pregnancy news. Alia has added some good films to her basket and she is actually doing great with her age. If she thinks this is a good time to be pregnant then, of course, why not?

A few days back Ranbir had told in a promotional event that he has to work hard, now not just for himself but also for his family and smart ones should have taken the hint! It's good to see 2 people normalizing it to have a healthy family while building their careers. They are also normal and they are humans. We cannot always wait to reach a point and only then get married or have kids. It is okay for people to prioritize their family at a certain point and as audiences, we should support their decision if we actually love them!
2 4
There, I said it : May be it's because it came all in hurry burry for the couple. Alia is still young and that's why people are talking about it. I mean their life is public so yea, the audience has a right to at least discuss ?
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 6 hours ago

These memes keep on getting funnier and funnier


3 3
BollyLover : Lol, not all men are careless like RK who fails to use protection, guy acts like a 16 year old despite being 40
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
View more 2 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 7 hours ago

Was this picture taken just after Ranbir proposed to Alia?

As Ranbir and Alia have announced that they are expecting, everyone on the internet is congratulating the couple and Neetu ji shared a never seen before photo of them on a hill with a box in Ranbir's hand.

3 6
Movie Buff : Such an adorable picture! Yes, that looks like a box for a ring.
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Straight Talker . 7 hours ago

Choti Bachi Ho Kya meme can never die xD


3 3
Cross pollination : LoL
0 REPLY 7 hours ago
View more 2 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Rancho . 7 hours ago

Were Alia and Ranbir ready to announce they are expecting a month ago?
2 5
BollyLover : This was posted by her in May. An ultrasound can be done only 6 or more weeks post conceiving. So she was probably expecting before April itself.
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
View more 4 comments