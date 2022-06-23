Who are the Bollywood actresses who hide their pregnancies?

Neha Dhupia got married to long-time boyfriend Angad Bedi in a hush-hush wedding and her pregnancy came as a shock to all of us. Neha kept it a secret for long time. In an interview, Neha shared something really shocking! Neha shared that she was worried is she would stop getting work but she was happy that her bump didn't show until six months. She had this fear that people would start considering her unfit for a job. Well, is it right to stop offering an actor projects as soon as she gets pregnant? At least, Bollywood thinks that way!





We wonder what makes the media question family plans as soon as a Bollywood couple gets married. The same happened when Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married and there were questions about family plans from all over. Aishwarya attended a lot of events while she was pregnant and no one stopped asking her about the pregnancy. There came a time when it got really difficult for her to hide her pregnancy and a few days later her father-in-law shared that Aishwarya is expecting a baby on his Twitter handle.







