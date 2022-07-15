Who are the brothers Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor dated?

The seventh season of the infamous talk show Koffee With Karan has already begun to generate a lot of attention. KJo disclosed a juicy fact regarding Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's relationship history on the second episode.





To everyone's amazement, Karan revealed that Sara and Janhvi had dated a sibling pair while discussing how their friendship developed.





Spilling the beans, Karan said said – "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before."





"I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building," Karan further added.





What's this? Fans quickly performed their research and identified the two brothers.





Sara Ali Khan was allegedly dating Veer Pahariya, while Janhvi Kapoor was in a relationship with his sibling Shikhar Pahariya.





For those who are unaware, Veer and Shikhar are both the maternal grandsons of the late Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former chief minister of Maharashtra.





To complete his degree, Veer relocated to Dubai. He started out his career in India working for Viacom18. Prior to Sara's Bollywood breakthrough in Kedarnath, the pair allegedly dated.





Shikhar and Janhvi both dated before Janhvi's Bollywood debut. Shikhar pursued his higher studies in London, just like his brother Veer. Shikhar is reputed to enjoy playing polo and is a skilled horse rider. He reportedly competed for India's Royal Jaipur Polo team at Berkshire Polo Club London in 2013.























