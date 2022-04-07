Who are the most earth actress among PC, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Katrina Kaif?

All of these actresses are hardworking and ambitious and care a lot about their public image. In my mind, Deepika and Anushka are in the running. Maybe Priyanka because she comes off funny and warm. To me, though, I can't escape what comes across as her super-sized ambition so I find it hard to read Priyanka as down to earth. Kangana sometimes seems to me to say things to get headlines, and I've read rumours that she's not easy onset. Rumours, so who knows? If true, that doesn't seem down to earth to me. And Katrina comes off cool and aloof in interviews, much the way she seems to me as an actress, but maybe that comes from shyness and in her "real" life she's down to earth around people she knows well?





On the other hand, both Deepika and Anushka come off as relaxed and personable in the interviews I've seen. I think Deepika seems warmer and just plain friendlier than Anushka, although it is a close call.





WHAT DO YOU THINK???