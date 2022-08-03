Who Is To Be Blamed For Nepotism: Us or KJo?

It goes without saying that the most recent Koffee With Karan episode was a dull affair. After the trailer revealed Aamir Khan ridiculing Karan Johar, anticipation was high. Kareena Kapoor has a reputation for being brutally honest on the show and has made some controversial claims in the past. This episode wasn't at all noisy.





In light of the #BoycottLalSinghChaddha issue, it almost seems as though the Laal Singh Chaddha duo were instructed to keep things subtle.





The episode did, however, highlight a long-standing but crucial issue: Karan Johar's reputation as the poster child for nepotism.





He publicly acknowledged being the "big daddy of all star kids in Bollywood" and launching star children. Just when his detractors were going to applaud him, he added that audience members were also to blame for nepotism. Producers like him will spend in star kids more as a result of the increased hype surrounding them and the audience's rising interest in and fascination with them.





Shocking, isn't it? Unfortunately, Karan Johar made a fair point.





He described Taimur Ali Khan's ascent to fame as the firstborn child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The paparazzi followed a young child who now has his own fan base because of the public's preoccupation with an infant.





Karan said, "I have made peace with myself and happily embraced the title of 'big daddy of all star kids in Bollywood', but I share this title with the audience. Accept my congratulations on launching the youngest superstar in town, Taimur Ali Khan. It is your maniac interest in him that has made him the nation's obsession."





Many individuals protested against Karan Johar and other Bollywood producers for failing to help outsiders in the industry after Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. The real question, though, is how much we have helped them and their films.





It is obvious that producers only tend to select performers who will bring in the big bucks, and they frequently choose star children with a larger-than-life public persona.





Nepotism appears to be a straightforward case of supply and demand. It's a bad situation, and many individuals could not agree with it. Supporting newcomers who don't always come from filmmaking families is the best way to escape this vicious cycle.





Then and only then can we build an industry that prioritises skill over tradition.