Who is the best dancer in Bollywood female 2022?

Bollywood has always given us some sexy dance moves but would that have been possible without our beautiful Bollywood actresses' dancing talent. Some of them have been always on our list- Alia Bhatt- A trained dancer, who has always stood out with her graceful dance steps. Her latest holiday dance has a special place in our hearts. Shraddha Kapoor- is a good dancer, with a crazy amount of energy. But she seems a little rigid in her movements. Other amazing dancers include Nora Fatehi, who has been killing it off late, and Disha Patani. Which actress do you think is the best dancer?