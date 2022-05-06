Who is the better actor between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor is a better actor. Ranveer Singh is doing well however he is just trying to snatch the limelight through his affair, madness, pathetic dressing style and doing repetitive energetic roles for 4 years. If u see his serious roles in films the acting level is mediocre so in versatility surely Ranbir is the winner.





Short reasons why I love Ranbir Kapoor?!

1. His eyes: He expresses his feelings with his eyes which Ranveer fails to do.

2. His choice of scripts and especially those with Ayan Mukherjee. Ranbir +Ayan= mind of youth.

3.He is damn good at emotional scenes and Ranveer isn't that good at them His charming face of course