Who is better- Ranbir Kapoor or Rishi Kapoor?

Rishi Kapoor finished his career in the late 80s at the age of 35-40 years. When the new actors like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rahul Roy and many more came the popularity of Rishi Kapoor downs. While Ranbir Kapoor, the beginning of his career is a success for him with major awards as well as box office hits. But 2014 and 2015 are a nightmare for him. Now in terms of popularity and acting, I think Ranbir is better but old is gold, Rishi Kapoor is also a good actor and was one of the best emerging actors of his time.