Who is better, Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar for me!





﻿Reason 1.

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor. Look at some of his recent movies like Baby, Holiday, Toilet Ek prem Katha, Padman, 2.0..Look at the various characters he portrayed. He can definitely act well than Salman Khan.

Reason 2.

He is a better human being than Salman Khan. Akshay is more social than Salman Khan. Not only in reel life but in real life too he is always doing for the welfare of society. In movies also depicts various social issues.

Reason 3.

Salman khan has only done action movies but Akshay can do action, comedy, social films and even sci-fi movies. So Akshay Kumar is better than Salman Khan in every aspect.

Reason 4.

Akshay is a very down to earth person as well as humble too.

Reason 5.

Akshay Kumar is more hardworking than Salman Khan. In fact, Akki is very inspiring.