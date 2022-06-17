Who is better, Shahid Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the best young actors working in the industry today. The actor has slowly carved out his space in the industry and consistently delivers one great performance after another. Be it the critically acclaimed dramas, dark thrillers or light-hearted comedies, Vicky Kaushal makes sure that the audiences and the critics have a great time.





It completely depends on the watcher's eye and brain. Shahid Kapoor is too senior and has a list of good performances like Haider, Vivah, Kabeer Singh, kaminee and also some of the films which have mixed opinion, But for Vicky Kaushal, we have to see some more variable performance to analyse.





It's very difficult to answer such questions. Both are talented and amazing actors. The difference can be that Shahid has evolved into a brilliant actor while Vicky proved his acting skills from his first film, however, he got recognized much later. So yeah both are supremely talented in their own ways. Moreover, the script also matters as a good actor needs a good script to prove his acting abilities.



