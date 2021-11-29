Who is Bob Biswas, Bollywood's new beast?

Have you heard about the new character Bob Biswas, who is causing quite a stir on social media? It's a fantastic figure who has gone viral on the internet. This is a fictitious character who first appeared in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani. Saswata Chatterjee, a well-known Bengali actor, excelled in the part of a middle-aged insurance agent by day and a contract murderer by night. What stands out about Bob Biswas are the false looks he wore in his twin roles as an average face amid the crowd and a vicious hitman when the city is overrun by darkness.





We are accustomed to seeing tough, violent-looking men in films like this. Bob, who isn't particularly powerful and can't sprint, is a geeky figure whose superiors are constantly shouting at him, giving the position a fresh spin. Following the release of Kahaani, Press interviewed Saswata Chatterjee, the real Bob Biswas. According to the actor, he had to portray himself in such a way that he didn't look to be a criminal. He considered this persona to be highly interesting and unique, which is why it had gotten so much attention.





"Nomoshkar...Ek minute," he would say before pulling out his gun and killing his victim, became a popular catchphrase. Though the tale of Kahaani was inspired by novelist Advaita Kala's real-life experiences during a brief time in Kolkata, director Sujoy Ghosh introduced a fictional negative character who is adored and well regarded by the fans.





Sujoy Ghosh opted to recast Bob Biswas as the lead character in his film, almost nine years later, with a memory loss. Abhishek Bachchan will play the new age Bob this time. According to the actor, the picture is a "crime thriller" that has turned out to be extremely "awesome."





Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed the film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh and Samara Tijori, and was produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma under the label Red Chillies Entertainment. Will Junior Bachchan be able to defend Bob Biswas' character? Let's see the movie and then make a decision on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.