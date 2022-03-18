Who is the bold couple in Bollywood?

Mira is 13 years of Shahid's junior, and the pair met through their religion - they both follow Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Their marriage was arranged by their families, which is rare in Bollywood. They have two children together already, and she comes from a top business family in New Delhi, while his parents and his step-parents are all well-respected actors. Mira is not yet an actress, but there were rumours about her Bollywood debut.





I feel the hottest married couple is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor



