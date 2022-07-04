Who did Lena Headey play in Thor? Complete controversy

In a legal dispute over unpaid commission fees, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey is being sued for $1.5 million by a UK agency. According to Variety, Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on HBO's Game of Thrones, owes at least $500k - or 7% of her fee - for recent earnings on Thor: Love and Thunder, despite the fact that she does not appear in the final version of the upcoming film. According to court documents, Headey joined Troika 17 years ago, after her personal representative Michael Duff moved there from Lou Carl Associates. Duff was a co-founder of Troika before it merged with the James Grant Group in 2017.





A private equity firm purchased the agency a year later and renamed it YMU. Headey left YMU in 2020, just a few months after Duff. According to YMU, the Gunpowder Milkshake star has yet to pay the agency commission fees from not only Thor: Love and Thunder, but also 9 Bullets ($300,000) and the pilot for Showtime's remake of Rita ($650,000).