Who do Americans like more, Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone?

I think the answer has to be Priyanka, but not necessarily because she is more talented or more beautiful than Deepika. It is simply that Americans have seen more of her not only in Quantico but otherwise on TV on chat shows, in magazines and in newspapers than Deepika. I can only speak from my own experience, but I have had a number of my (non-South Asian) friends, who I met online and they mention Priyanka to me and none has asked about Deepika. You know, it goes something like this: Hey, you ever heard of that actress in Quantico, what's her name? Priyanka something? And I'm like, duh, if you breathe and have eyes and watch Hindi movies you know who Priyanka Chopra is. You have no idea just how huge a superstar she is!





What do you think thinks guys?







