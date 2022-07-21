Who do you believe is the ideal candidate for the role of Madhubala in her biopic?

Madhubala, a seasoned Bollywood actress, was regarded as one of the best-looking and most brilliant actresses of all time.

Madhubala will soon have a biopic made, and the fans can't wait.

The makers of "Shaktimaan" and the younger sister of the seasoned actor, Madhur Brij Bhushan, are now working together to create this biography.

Who do you think would be the perfect fit for the role?

I feel Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut would be the best