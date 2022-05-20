Who Do You Think Rules The World Of Fashion As The Most Stylish Fashion Designer?

If Fashion is a running game in Bollywood today these names are the reason why we love every bit of fashion. Starting from the makeover king Manish Malhotra to the queen of pret Anita Dongre we love how these designers made us go gaga over lehenga's and Indian Wears. Masab being the queen of prints and her unique way of representing fashion in many ways has always won our hearts. Moving forward to Falguni and Shane Peacock is primarily known for their unique silhouettes, unusual styling and impeccable detailing. Last but not the least Anamika Khanna represented different aspects of fashion by modernising Indian traditional craft with her contemporary designs. Every Designer has their own fashion element and we love their every collection. Pinkvilla Style Icons will be soon giving one of them the honour of the best stylish designer, but who do you think is going to win it.