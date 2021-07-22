Who do you think should enact Mahabharat from Bollywood?

We have been hearing all sorts of speculations for the movie Mahabharat to release on the big screen soon. So here's what the cast has been selected and what I think should look good. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

Krishna-Aamir Khan

Do you really feel Aamir Khan can portray the mischievous, passionate, and most clever character of all-Krishna? I don't think so. I feel it could have been better if they chose Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan. Do you agree with me? If not, then whom do you think it should be?

Draupadi-Deepika Padukone

I stand with this choice. What about you?

Bhisma-Amitabh Bachchan

I support this choice. This is perfect.

Yuddhisthir-Arjun Rampal

Seriously? I don't think this is the right choice. Maybe Aamir Khan could have done it. What say?

Bheem-Prabhas

This is quite the right choice. What do you think?

Arjun-Farhan Akhtar

This is one of the worst choices, I think. I like Farhan's acting skills, but he is not the correct choice for Arjun. Who do you think can do Arjun from the Bollywood industry?

Nakul-Vidyut Jamwal

I am satisfied with this casting. Do you have anyone else in your mind?

Sahadev-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer as Sahadev may look good, but I think he should have been selected for some other important role.

Ganga-Aishwarya Rai

This is not a bad choice. But according to me, it could have looked better if it was done by Rekha. But Rekha is doing Kunti.

Kunti-Rekha

Do you support this casting? I don't think so. Madhuri Dixit may have looked better as Kunti. What say?

Karna-Hrithik Roshan or Shahid Kapoor?

It was mentioned before, that Hrithik is doing Karna's character, but there are some speculations about Shahid being chosen to do Karna. What are your thoughts? I think if not Hrithik then it can be done by Arjun Rampal.

Duryodhana-Ajay Devgn and Dussassana-Abhishek Bachchan

I loved this part of the casting.

Dronacharya-Rajinikanth

Perfect, isn't it?

What do you think?