Who do you think was better in a biopic movie: Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh?

In 2021 we had many good Bollywood movies that we all were waiting to see on-screen! Two most awaited biopic of the year, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and Ranveer Singh's 83 were released on- screen! Unfortunately, Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prime and 83 were released in theatres that were the only difference.

Both the films got a very big applaud from the audience and both the actors got a standing ovation from many people who saw the movie!

The movie 83 was released in theatres on Christmas day on 24th December. The movie is about a historic event in the cricket world, the story was based on the true event of 1983where the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in the Lord's stadium for the first time against the West Indies team. Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev the legendary cricket player and team captain during the 1983 World Cup!

Whereas Vicky Kaushal also was casted in the film which was based on the historic person Sardar Udham who was a revolutionary freedom fighter of India during the British era! We all loved Vicky Kaushal's acting and everyone was shocked to see him play so well! Sardar Udham was released on the Amazon Prime Video!

Well, my question is which biopic was your favourite in 2021 and deserves to get the best film award of the year! According to me, it's Sardar Udham because Vicky Kaushal actually nailed it on screen! Let me know what do you think?