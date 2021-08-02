Who do you think will have a brighter career, Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal are two of the most popular names in Bollywood right now. These heartthrobs have been a part of several successful films and enjoy a massive fan following. While Kartik made his debut in 2011 with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', Vicky started out as an AD to Anurag Kashyap and did small roles before becoming the talk of the town after 'Masaan.'

Both of them have done different types of films. While Vicky has done a variety of films in different genres, Kartik has more or less done films that are deemed 'misogynistic.' However, things are looking great for him as his new lineup of films is exciting.

These two, along with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana represent a new generation in Bollywood. Who according to you will have a longer and brighter career? Since these things depend on a variety of factors and things haven't been in Kartik's favor lately after his exit from Dostana 2. But I am hopeful about his career.

What do you think of these two actors?