Who do you think will replace Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2?

Karan Johar's Dostana 2 has been the talk of the town ever since Kartik Aaryan has left the sets of Dostana 2, and the controversy started. Now, the question is who will replace him in the film to act in opposite to Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani? Is it Akshay Kumar who will get cast? Karan Johar kept his mouth sealed, but he said, "We will make an announcement soon."





Now, I can't wait to know who will be that actor replacing Kartik Aaryan. Also waiting for Karan's official announcement about the film's more details.